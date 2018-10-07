WASHINGTON — Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet, an international panel of scientists reported Sunday. But they provide little hope the world will rise to the challenge.

The Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its gloomy report at a meeting in Incheon, South Korea.

The U.N. organization detailed how Earth’s weather, health and ecosystems would be in better shape if global leaders could limit future human-caused warming to 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit, instead of the globally agreed-upon goal of 1.8 degrees F.

Among other things:

• Half as many people would suffer from lack of water.

• There would be fewer deaths and illnesses from heat, smog and infectious diseases.

• Seas would rise nearly 4 inches less.

• There would be fewer heat waves, downpours and droughts.

• It just may be enough to save most of the world’s coral reefs from dying.

But meeting the more ambitious goal of slightly less warming would require immediate, draconian cuts in emissions of heat-trapping gases and dramatic changes in the energy field. The U.N. panel says that’s possible, but it saw little chance of the needed adjustments happening.

