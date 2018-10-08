BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron had a hat trick, scoring his first just 30 seconds into the game, and Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots to earn his first win of the season while leading the Boston Bruins to a 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Bergeron also had an assist, David Pastrnak had two goals and two assists and Charlie McAvoy had his first career three-assist game for Boston.

Brad Marchand picked up his fifth, sixth and seventh assists in three games this season, and Chris Wagner also scored for the Bruins in their home opener.

It was their fifth straight victory over Ottawa and their second straight win this season since losing the opener 7-0 to the Washington Capitals on the night they raised their Stanley Cup championship banner.

Ryan Dzingel scored twice for the Senators, who picked up a five-on-three power play with about 12 minutes left but failed to score. Mike Condon made 24 saves for Ottawa.

The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner, Rask was pulled from the opener against Washington after allowing five goals on 19 shots in less than 28 minutes. Backup Jaroslav Halak replaced him and also started the second game, a 4-0 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

Rask was spotted a 2-0 lead in Monday’s matinee, thanks to Bergeron’s goal off a rebound in the crease in the first minute. The Bruins’ forward also scored on a power play from the right faceoff circle with three minutes left in the first.

It was 3-2 after two periods when Bergeron scored off Ottawa defenseman Cody Ceci’s knee 4:38 into the third, sending a shower of caps onto the ice. Pastrnak made it 5-2 with 3 minutes left, but Bobby Ryan cut the deficit back to two goals just 30 seconds later.

Pastrnak added an empty-netter from mid-ice.

SABRES 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2: Jack Eichel scored two goals to lead host Buffalo to its second straight win.

Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville had the other goals and Carter Hutton made 35 saves for the Sabres (2-1-0).

ISLANDERS 4, SHARKS 0: Robin Lehner stopped 35 shots for his ninth career shutout in his New York debut, leading the host Islanders over San Jose.

Anders Lee, Scott Mayfield, Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas scored to help New York get Coach Barry Trotz his first win at home.

NOTES

PANTHERS: Goaltender Roberto Luongo will miss 2 to 4 weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

BLUE JACKETS: Center Brandon Dubinsky is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with a strained oblique muscle.

FLYERS: Winger James van Riemsdyk is out 5 to 6 weeks with a lower-body injury.

