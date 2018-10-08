SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough boys’ soccer team was coming off a shutout loss and facing a team that seemingly never surrenders a goal.

Both trends continued when Falmouth earned its 10th straight shutout, beating Scarborough 2-0 on Monday afternoon at Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex.

Scarborough had a great chance to score in the second minute, but bounced a penalty kick off the post. The Red Storm never solved the Yachtsmen’s defense and goalkeeper Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillana.

“We knew the first 10 minutes would be important and that they’d come out with high intensity,” said Falmouth Coach Dave Halligan, whose team improved to 9-1-1.

“We almost cracked, but we kept playing our game.”

After some early pressure, Scarborough earned a corner kick and had a golden opportunity to take the lead, but Matt Ricker hit the post with a penalty kick.

“I thought (Ricker) was going to go to my left,” said Fuentes-Cantillana. “I missed, but it hit the post. It would have been hard being down 1-0 a couple minutes in, but thankfully it didn’t happen.”

Fuentes-Cantillana then robbed Elliot Dumais and Jacob Haggerty to keep the game scoreless.

Ben Greene gave the Yachtsmen the lead in the 21st minute when he fired a 30-yard free kick low and to the left of Red Storm goalkeeper Nathan Taggart.

“I just saw an opening in the lower right corner, hit it and it went in,” Greene said. “That’s where I was trying to go. It felt good.”

Falmouth’s defense continued to slam the door in the second half. With 24:23 to play, after a foul just outside the Scarborough box, Nik Hester ripped a low shot off a free kick just inside the near post to give Falmouth a 2-0 lead.

The Red Storm couldn’t answer, as Fuentes-Cantillana made six saves and the Yachtsmen extended their unbeaten streak to 10 games.

“It’s a team concept and it’s hard to explain, but we take a lot of pride in our defense,” Halligan said. “We take pride practicing defense. We practice how we play and the defense practices against some good offensive players. And Alvaro back there is our rock.”

Scarborough managed six shots and got eight saves from Taggart, but fell to 8-3.

“We’ll have to learn from our mistakes,” said Red Storm Coach Mark Diaz. “The last two teams we played had solid keepers and are defensive-oriented. Scoring has been a concern for us for most of the year.”

Falmouth is back in action Tuesday night with a showdown at Gorham. That game will go a long way toward determining who finishes first in the Class A South Heal point standings.

“We’ll give it our best shot and see what happens,” Halligan said. “(Gorham’s) legit. They deserve to be on top. We’ll see what we can do with them.”

