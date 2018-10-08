NEW YORK — Now that Beyonce and Jay-Z are off the road, another power couple is taking their place: Hillary and Bill Clinton.

The Clintons announced Monday they will visit four cities in 2018 and nine in 2019 across North America in a series of conversations dubbed “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.” It is being produced by tour promoter Live Nation, the company behind Michelle Obama’s massive tour to promote her new book as well as tours for Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars.

Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, N.Y., on Nov. 8, 2016. Associated Press/Seth Wenig Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The couple will hold joint conversations at the shows and share “stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking toward the future,” Live Nation said.

The Clintons remain a favorite target of Republicans and their re-emergence on the political scene weeks ahead of the midterms could give the party fresh fodder and create headaches for Democrats seeking to move on from the 2016 election.

They will kick off the trek on Nov. 18 in Las Vegas at the 5,200-seat Park Theater. They will visit Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 27, Montreal’s Bell Centre on Nov. 28 and Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas, on Dec. 4. Their first show next year will be April 11 at the nearly 3,000-seat Beacon Theatre in New York. The tour wraps May 4 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Clintons will also visit Philadelphia’s The Met, Detroit’s Fox Theatre, DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., and Opera House in Boston.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >