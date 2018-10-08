Incumbent state Maine Rep. Matt Moonen, D-Portland, is running unopposed for re-election to the District 38 seat in the Maine House of Representatives.
Moonen, 34, just completed his second term in the district that represents the West End and the western half of the waterfront.
Moonen is the executive director of Equality Maine, a political advocacy group working to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. He is married with no children.
-
The Maine Forecast
Hurricane Michael to hit Florida, but will there be any Maine impact?
-
Business
JetBlue suspends year-round daily service between New York, Portland
-
Cops & Courts
Police: Waterville man threatened to staple tape to woman before sexual assault
-
Business
ND Paper plans to invest $300 million in Maine, Wisconsin mills
-
Life & Culture
Theater review: Good Theater's 'Curious Incident' uses autism to forge a touching human connection