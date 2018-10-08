Incumbent state Maine Rep. Matt Moonen, D-Portland, is running unopposed for re-election to the District 38 seat in the Maine House of Representatives.

Moonen, 34, just completed his second term in the district that represents the West End and the western half of the waterfront.

Moonen is the executive director of Equality Maine, a political advocacy group working to secure full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. He is married with no children.

