Experience matters, now more than ever. That’s why I’ll be voting for Democrat Janet Mills for governor.

The state of Maine is at a crossroads. The next person we send to the Blaine House will play an outsized role in determining whether we continue to lag behind the rest of New England and much of the country on many measures, or we make real progress toward a brighter future for all of Maine. Janet Mills understands this.

No one else in this race comes close to having the depth of relevant experience needed at this critical juncture.

A dysfunctional federal government makes state government even more crucial. Mills’ connections to officials in other states, forged through her years as attorney general, will prove invaluable.

“I will fight every single day for the people of Maine,” says Mills. That’s what she’s done throughout her career.

Maine needs Gov. Mills.

Naomi Mayer

Portland

