When it comes to the quality of their work ethic and character, Maine workers punch well above their weight in an increasingly competitive global market. There just aren’t enough of them with the 21st-century skills employers need to grow their businesses and our state economy.

That’s why I am voting “yes” on Question 4 this November.

This $49 million bond package will improve University of Maine System campuses to attract more students and produce more graduates prepared for high-demand careers. Investments at USM will produce more of the engineers and computer programmers my Scarborough-based company is endeavoring to hire.

There is no bigger barrier to the success of our state and small Maine businesses like mine than the size and skill of the workforce. On Nov. 6, I encourage you to support Question 4 and the opportunities it provides students and employers for strong futures here in Maine.

Kent Peterson

president and CEO, Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc.

Scarborough

