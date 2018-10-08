When it comes to the quality of their work ethic and character, Maine workers punch well above their weight in an increasingly competitive global market. There just aren’t enough of them with the 21st-century skills employers need to grow their businesses and our state economy.
That’s why I am voting “yes” on Question 4 this November.
This $49 million bond package will improve University of Maine System campuses to attract more students and produce more graduates prepared for high-demand careers. Investments at USM will produce more of the engineers and computer programmers my Scarborough-based company is endeavoring to hire.
There is no bigger barrier to the success of our state and small Maine businesses like mine than the size and skill of the workforce. On Nov. 6, I encourage you to support Question 4 and the opportunities it provides students and employers for strong futures here in Maine.
Kent Peterson
president and CEO, Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc.
Scarborough
-
Life & Culture
Cape Elizabeth native named co-head of Amazon's movie division
-
Business
Explosion shakes Irving refinery in New Brunswick
-
Business
Hotelier Tom Walsh, owner of Samoset Resort and other properties, dies
-
Nation & World
Former first daughter Barbara Bush married in Kennebunkport
-
Nation & World
Susan Rice says she will decide after midterms whether to challenge Sen. Susan Collins in 2020