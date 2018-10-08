Shawn Moody is not running to represent the voices of the people in Maine. He is campaigning on repealing voter-approved laws.

The people voted in favor of ranked-choice voting. Moody wants to repeal ranked-choice voting.

The people voted in favor of Maine’s recreational marijuana law. Moody wants to repeal it. Moody stated: “If a repeal effort on marijuana (legalization) began, I would champion and advocate it!”

The people voted to increase the minimum wage. Moody would like to slow or stop minimum-wage increases.

The people overwhelmingly voted for Medicaid expansion. Moody not only would refuse federal matching funds for Medicaid expansion but has said he’d repeal the law.

At the Republican primary debate June 7, Moody said, “I did not support the Medicaid expansion and … I would fight to repeal it.”

Mainers deserve a governor who will honor and listen to the people they represent. In his own words, Shawn Moody is not that person.

Cheryl Golek

Harpswell

