ORONO — Following its thrilling last-second victory over No. 19 Villanova, the University of Maine moved up in both national polls.

The Black Bears (3-2, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) moved up to No. 21 in the STATS FCS poll and to No. 22 in the FCS Coaches’ Poll. Maine was ranked 25th in both polls last week.

Maine returns to action at noon Saturday when it travels to Rhode Island to face the Rams in a battle of teams who are unbeaten in conference play. Rhode Island (4-1, 2-0) is ranked 16th in the STATS poll and 15th in the Coaches’ poll.

• Black Bears kicker Kenny Doak was named the CAA Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking a school-record tying 52-yard field goal as time expired to seal Maine’s 13-10 victory over No. 19 Villanova on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma fired defensive coordinator Mike Stoops after the Sooners struggled to stop Texas during their first loss of the season.

Ruffin McNeill, the assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach, will be the defensive coordinator for the rest of the season.

The No. 11 Sooners (5-1) lost 48-45 on Saturday, allowing 501 yards to the Longhorns in Dallas.

“At the end of the day, I felt like we needed a new voice,” Coach Lincoln Riley said. “We needed just a little bit of a spark.”

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, UM-FARMINGTON 2: Haley DaGraca broke a 1-1 tie with the first of her two goals as the Monks (9-2) beat the Beavers (2-10) in Standish.

Haley Fletcher’s goal at the 1:31 mark gave the Beavers a 1-0 lead. The Monks countered just over a minute later when Colleen Sheehan tallied off a corner kick. DaGraca made it 2-1 in the sixth minute.

Kayla Gooch also scored for St. Joseph’s. McKenna Brodeur added a goal for Farmington.

Adia Grogan had one save for St. Joseph’s, and Mikayla Cameron and Callie Hammer combined for eight saves for UMF.

