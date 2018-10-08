PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles placed running back Jay Ajayi on injured reserve because of a knee injury.

A person familiar with the situation says Ajayi tore an ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the severity of the injury.

Ajayi had 29 yards rushing on eight carries and lost a fumble at the Vikings’ 5 in a 23-21 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. He was acquired by the Eagles from Miami at the trade deadline last season and helped the team win the Super Bowl.

Ajayi is in the final season of his rookie contract.

The Eagles (2-3) visit the New York Giants on Thursday night.

DOLPHINS: Safety T.J. McDonald, still steaming about a receiving a costly penalty, said rules protecting the safety of offensive players are hurting the game.

“It’s getting out of hand, man,” McDonald said. “We’ve got a job to do. It’s not fantasy football. It’s getting kind of crazy.”

McDonald was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty when he hit intended Bengals receiver C.J. Uzomah during Cincinnati’s 27-17 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday.

GIANTS: The bloom has long been off Ereck Flowers. Now Ereck Flowers will be off the Giants’ roster.

The team told the fourth-year tackle and former first-round pick on Monday that they will release him on Tuesday unless they can find a trading partner, Giants Coach Pat Shurmur said. Given Flowers’ inability to hold onto his own job with the Giants – he was benched after two games this year – and his guaranteed $2.4 million salary for this season, such a swap seems highly unlikely.

“It’s kind of run its course,” Shurmur said of Flowers’ tenure.

Flowers, 24, had a promising first season at left tackle where he showed toughness and grit but suffered from poor mechanics. Those never improved over the next few seasons.

Falcons: Quarterback Matt Ryan had negative results on an X-ray of his foot following Sunday’s blowout loss at Pittsburgh.

Atlanta Coach Dan Quinn said Ryan is “100 percent good to go” this week against Tampa Bay after getting sacked six times and hit 11 additional times. Quinn did not say which foot Ryan injured.

JETS: New York activated cornerback Rashard Robinson and released safety J.J. Wilcox.

New York had until 4 p.m. Monday to activate or release Robinson, who returned to the team last week on a roster exemption following a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

PANTHERS: Linebacker Thomas Davis arrived at work bright and early Monday morning to some unexpected fanfare after serving a four-game suspension for testing positive for PEDs.

He was greeted by smiling teammates Luke Kuechly and Mike Adams, who stood at the front door to the team’s stadium holding it open for him. Coach Ron Rivera wore a black T-shirt with a blue silhouette of Davis celebrating a big play that read “I’M BACK” during his news conference. Several other coaches and players strolled through the locker room wearing the T-shirt in support of Davis.

BROWNS: Coach Hue Jackson said that an MRI taken on wide receiver Rashard Higgins revealed he sprained his medial collateral ligament while blocking during Sunday’s win against Baltimore.

