An anonymous editor hacked an entry on Sen. Susan Collins’ Wikipedia page on Tuesday, as the fallout continued for her vote to confirm now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The edit of the popular crowd-sourced online encyclopedia changed the first line of the entry on Maine’s senior senator to read she voted to “put an attempted rapist on the Supreme Court after what she called a “thorough investigation” by the FBI in which the principal participants were not even interviewed.”

The prank edit of the page was up for a very short period on Tuesday before it was changed again, but the edit did receive some attention on social media and photos of the entry were being circulated.

Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Collins in Washington, D.C., said the prank edit had been fixed, and she disparaged a Press Herald reporter for asking about it.

“I would hope that the Portland Press Herald wouldn’t be writing a story about an act of partisan vandalism on Senator Collins’ Wikipedia page that was fixed by Wikipedia within one minute of its posting,” Clark wrote in an email message. “I can’t see how – or why – that would be a news story.”

A message to Wikipedia’s press team was not immediately returned.

Collins on Saturday joined her Republican colleagues and Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia in voting to approve President Donald Trump’s appointment of Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court in a 50-48 vote. The confirmation came after weeks of controversy and allegations from that he had engaged in acts of sexual misconduct while in high school and college in the 1980s. Kavanaugh steadfastly denied the charges and after an additional one week investigation by the FBI, which Collins called for along with two other Republican senators, was approved to sit on the country’s highest court.

On Sunday, Collins told reporters in Maine she was receiving positive feedback for her vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

However, Collins has also come under fierce criticism, some of it personal. Her office said on Sunday that she and her offices have been provided enhanced security for weeks because of “multiple serious threats.” In the weeks leading up to the vote, opponents of Kavanaugh staged protests in Maine designed to influence the senator’s decision, including at her offices in Portland and Bangor, and outside her home in Bangor.

About 50 people showed up at a noontime rally against Collins at the Portland International Jetport shortly before Collins spoke at a ceremony to dedicate a bridge in Norridgewock named in memory of Cpl. Eugene Cole, the Somerset County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in the line of duty last April.

The backlash also includes a boycott threat against Maine’s tourism and seafood industries.

Collins, who is serving in her fourth six-year term in the Senate, called the vote one of the most difficult in her political career.

