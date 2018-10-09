SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough field hockey team handed Massabesic its seventh one-goal loss of the season, beating the Mustangs 3-2 in a Class A South game Tuesday afternoon.

Scarborough scored three times in the second half, including the winning goal by Caitlin Tyrrell with under 15 minutes left to end the regular season at 11-2-1. Massabesic is 5-9.

The Mustangs jumped to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Izzy Hurlburt 2:50 into the game. Emma Snyder had the assist.

Scarborough Coach Kerry Mariello took a timeout after the Mustangs’ goal and challenged her team.

“We just weren’t playing up to our potential at the start of the game,” said Mariello. “I had to call that timeout and give them a tad bit of a tongue-lashing. It’s just one of those things where they have to want it every minute out there and they can’t take plays off.”

The timeout, and the halftime speech, got the Red Storm going. Junior Carrie Timpson tied the game for Scarborough on a deflection with 22:30 left in the game.

She quickly gave the Red Storm the lead, scoring her second goal at 20:43.

Massabesic responded, and tied the game on a goal by Micaela Jacobs with 14:52 left.

The game wasn’t tied for long.

Timpson set up Tyrell, who gave Scarborough the lead back 25 seconds later.

“It definitely started out slow. We weren’t really connecting,” Timpson said. “We were all pretty frustrated, our legs were feeling tired … but after the timeout and in the second half, Coach told us to get our heads in the game – it’s the senior game and we had to win it. We started connecting and got good passes.”

Massabesic had three penalty corners late in the game, but couldn’t capitalize.

Ashley Day made eight saves for Massabesic, and Abby Roy had five saves for Scarborough.

The Mustangs and Red Storm will compete in the Class A South playoffs, which will begin Saturday with the preliminary round.

Scarborough will most likely get the No. 3 seed and a first-round bye; Massabesic is currently in the 10th spot out of the 12-team field.

