ROCKPORT — Camden Hills assured itself the top seed in the upcoming Class A North girls’ soccer playoffs with a 6-0 win over Brunswick on Tuesday.

The game paired the top two teams in Class A North, each entering with 10 wins.

Two-time defending Class A State champion Camden Hills (11-0) has two games remaining, as do the Dragons (10-1-1).

Senior Eliza Roy scored three goals and had an assist to pace the Windjammers. Kaylyn Krul notched a pair of goals and had an assist, and junior forward Kristina Kelly scored her 100th career goal.

“We have a luxury of girls that don’t tire, they just go, go and go,” said Camden Hills Coach Meredith Messer. “They are persistent and they don’t care who scores. It feels really nice to know that one person doesn’t have to do it for you always. It could be anybody’s day and they’re more than willing to step up and take the risks.”

Camden Hills struck in the 12th minute as Roy received a pass from Krul for the game’s first goal.

“We knew they were a very good team and we had to get that first goal,” said Brunswick Coach Martyn Davison. “We conceded a poor goal defensively to start, and with a team like this, you can’t fall behind because it can turn into two, three or four goals quickly.”

Quickly it did, as Krul scored the next two goals five minutes apart, including a goal off a direct kick just outside of the box that slipped past Brunswick keeper Aisley Snell.

Camden Hills, which led 3-0 at the half, put eight shots on net in the first 40 minutes, and Brunswick only had one.

“I think if we would have scored quickly, we could hang with them,” Davison said. “Although I thought we had some chances as we had opportunities in the first 20 minutes with Charlotte (MacMillan) or Bailey (Hartill) getting through, we just couldn’t get one to fall. The girls stuck in there and battled today and I’m proud of them.”

Davison made a switch in goal in the second half, replacing Snell with Beth Labbe, something he has done all season.

“They’re both very good keepers so I’ve split games with them all year,” Davison said.”

Labbe turned away the first five shots in the first 25 minutes.

But the Windjammers scored a little over midway through the half. Roy struck again after Labbe charged out of the net to pursue a pass from Eve Gutheinz, only to have Roy beat her to it, tapping it past the keeper and rolling it in for the score.

Roy competed her hat trick a few minutes later when Kelly set her up for the score. Kelly notched her 100th career goal 31 seconds later. The Windjammers outshot Brunswick, 19-4.

