Rep. Heather Sanborn, D-Portland, is running unopposed for the District 28 seat in the state Senate.

Sanborn, 42, just completed her first term as a state representative in District 43, which covers Portland and part of Falmouth. The Senate District 28 seat represents part of Portland and part of Westbrook.

Sanborn, a former public school teacher and attorney, is co-owner of Rising Tide Brewing Co. in Portland.

