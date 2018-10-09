Rep. Heather Sanborn, D-Portland, is running unopposed for the District 28 seat in the state Senate.
Sanborn, 42, just completed her first term as a state representative in District 43, which covers Portland and part of Falmouth. The Senate District 28 seat represents part of Portland and part of Westbrook.
Sanborn, a former public school teacher and attorney, is co-owner of Rising Tide Brewing Co. in Portland.
