Just as Maine’s lack of quality, affordable homes affects Democrats, Republicans and independents alike, so too must efforts to address it be driven without regard to partisanship. Sen. Amy Volk, R-Scarborough, has proven again and again – not only through her words, but also her actions – that she is the kind of leader who understands this.

Sen. Volk was one of the earliest and most vocal supporters of the senior housing bond, and her strong, ongoing work at the Legislature has made Maine a national leader in efforts to address childhood lead poisoning. These are just some of the reasons that the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition honored her with its Housing Leadership Award.

Sen. Volk has shown that she can work effectively across the aisle to get things done for her constituents and all Mainers. In an era of increasing partisan gridlock, that deserves to be recognized and celebrated.

Greg Payne

director, Maine Affordable Housing Coalition

Portland

