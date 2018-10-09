I am responding to the newspaper’s Oct. 5 editorial (Page A6) asking Sen. Susan Collins to vote “no” on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

You failed to reference Kavanaugh’s outstanding 28-year career as both jurist and counsel to President George W. Bush. You assigned credibility to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s assault claim, which lacks any direct evidence. You use Kavanaugh’s Sept. 27 testimony as proof of a lack of judicial temperament, choosing to ignore universal support if not acclaim for decades of notable and respected judicial temperament.

The arguments against confirming Kavanaugh were based on innuendo, unproven accusations and ideological opposition. The arguments for his confirmation were based on his actual track record, near-universal peer and expert support and the FBI.

Geoffrey Emanuel

Falmouth

