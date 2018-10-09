As a graduate of the University of Southern Maine, I agree with Gerald R. Mylroie’s Sept. 29 Maine Voices, “Upgrade USM’s name to the University of Maine at Portland.”
It does seem rather ironic, however, that 40-plus years ago, that was its original name.
Terry Judkins
Scarborough
