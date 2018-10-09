In reply to the Sept. 29 Maine Voices by Gerald R. Mylroie:
He’s right. The University of Southern Maine’s name should revert to its original name.
When I moved to Portland after spending two years at the Orono campus, I transferred to Portland and graduated from what was then “the University of Maine at Portland.” That was in the 1960s, and it should never have been changed.
Mary Holmes
Portland
