In reply to the Sept. 29 Maine Voices by Gerald R. Mylroie:

He’s right. The University of Southern Maine’s name should revert to its original name.

When I moved to Portland after spending two years at the Orono campus, I transferred to Portland and graduated from what was then “the University of Maine at Portland.” That was in the 1960s, and it should never have been changed.

Mary Holmes

Portland

