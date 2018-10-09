LONDON — One of the two suspects in the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England is a medical doctor in Russian military intelligence who was honored as a Hero of the Russian Federation by President Vladimir Putin in 2014, a group of British investigators said Tuesday.

British police say two GRU agents traveling under the aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Borishov used a Soviet-made nerve agent to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury in March.

A man under the alias of Alexander Petrov has now been identified as Dr. Alexander Mishkin, a member of Russia's GRU intelligence agency. Mishkin was honored as a Hero of the Russian Federation in 2014. Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Investigative organization Bellingcat said it had used documents and other research to identify Petrov as Dr. Alexander Mishkin, a member of Russia’s GRU intelligence agency. Last month, it said that Borishov’s real identity is GRU Col. Anatoly Chepiga.

British authorities don’t dispute the identifications. Moscow, which denies involvement in the poisoning, declined to comment.

Bellingcat is a team of volunteer digital detectives who scour social media and open-source records to investigate crimes. In the past, the group has focused on the downing of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine and chemical attacks in Syria. The group said it identified Mishkin through passport information, residents’ databases, car registration records and phone records, as well as personal testimony from people who know him. The head of the Insider, Bellingcat’s Russian partner organization, called the GRU “stupid” for allowing its agents to be found so easily.

“The most important thing for Russian media and for Russian bloggers, people who follow the story, is how the GRU could be so stupid?” Roman Dobrokhotov said. “And what is the chaos inside the system if all this information appears to be so open and easy to access.”

Mishkin was born in 1979, grew up in the remote marshland village of Loyga in northern Russia and studied medicine at the elite Military Medical Academy in St. Petersburg, according to the group. Two former students at the academy confirmed Mishkin was the man British authorities identified as Alexander Petrov, Bellingcat said.

