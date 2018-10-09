Incumbent Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, is running unopposed for the District 40 seat in the Maine Housing of Representatives.

Talbot Ross, 58, just finished her first term representing the district, which includes Bayside, Parkside and the University of Southern Maine.

Talbot Ross is executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Fellows nonprofit. She has one child.

