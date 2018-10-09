Incumbent Rep. Erik Jorgensen, D-Portland, is running uncontested for the District 41 seat in the Maine House of Representatives.
Jorgensen, 54, is finishing his third term representing part of Portland – Deering Center, Rosemont and a portion of Libbytown. During that time he has been a member of the Appropriations Committee. And last term, he served on the Marijuana Legalization Implementation Committee.
Jorgensen holds a bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College and a master’s from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. He is married with one child and works as a foundation and nonprofit consultant.
