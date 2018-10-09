HOCKEY

Biddeford native Trevor Fleurent was among three players released Tuesday as the Maine Mariners reduced their roster to the maximum 21 players four days before their ECHL season opener.

Fleurent, a former Travis Roy Award winner at Biddeford High, played four years at the University of New England and last winter in Norway.

The Mariners also released defenseman Troy Henley and forward Jesse Schwartz and traded forward Brady Vail to the Cincinnati Cyclones for defenseman Chris Leone. They currently have 10 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

The Mariners open Saturday at home against the Adirondack Thunder.

GOLF

PGA: U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka added to his trophy collection Tuesday when he picked up the Jack Nicklaus Award trophy as the PGA Tour player of the year.

Koepka is the sixth player in the last six years to win the award, the longest streak of different winners since PGA Tour players began voting on the award in 1990.

TENNIS

SHANGHAI MASTERS: Novak Djokovic remained the hottest player on the men’s tour, never facing a break point on serve in a 6-3, 7-5 win over Jeremy Chardy of France in the second round.

The Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion is hoping to win a record fourth Shanghai title this week.

Fifth-seeded Marin Cilic became the highest seed to lose in Shanghai when 48th-ranked Nicolas Jarry of Chile rebounded for a 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5 victory.

Australian Matthew Ebden upset sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (4) in close to three hours.

HONG KONG OPEN: Top-seeded Elina Svitolina kept alive her chances of reaching the WTA Finals in Singapore by beating Australian wild card Priscilla Hon 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round.

Fourth-seeded Garbine Muguruza gave herself a belated 25th birthday present by defeating Spanish compatriot Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 6-1.

OLYMPICS

2026 GAMES: The International Olympic Committee has approved three candidate bids for the 2026 Winter Games and will pick a winner next June.

IOC members formally backed three bids recommended last week by their executive board: Calgary, Canada; Stockholm, Sweden; and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. A fourth contender, Erzurum in Turkey, was dropped by the board last week.

SOCCER

MLS: St. Louis is back in the hunt for an expansion franchise after the family behind rental car company Enterprise Holdings announced a bid that calls for a new stadium built mostly with private funding.

Members of the Taylor family said Tuesday that the franchise would be majority-owned by women, a first in MLS and a rarity in professional sports. The group also includes Jim Kavanaugh of St. Louis-based World Wide Technology.

The Taylors are seeking tax breaks but no other public funding for a downtown stadium.

