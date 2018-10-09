Three people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon following a three-car collision at School Street and Alfred Road in Sanford.

Sanford Police Chief Thomas P. Connolly Jr. said the injured people were taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford. Connolly said he was not sure how severe their injuries are.

The crash, which caused moderate to severe damage to the vehicles, happened around 3:20 p.m. Alfred Road is also known as Route 4.

Connolly said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

