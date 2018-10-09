YARMOUTH — Eric Labrie scored three times in the first half and Yarmouth extended its unbeaten streak to 43 games with a 6-0 victory over Gray-New Gloucester in a boys’ soccer game on Tuesday at Yarmouth.

Jack Jones added two goals and Aidan Fickey and Steve Fulton each had two assists for the Clippers (12-0-1).

Brannon Gilbert and Kyle Curtis combined for five saves for the Patriots (4-5-2).

GORHAM 2, FALMOUTH 1: Andrew Rent scored the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute off an assist from Cooper Lyons, and the Rams (12-0) held on to beat the Yachtsmen (9-2-1) in Gorham.

Falmouth took a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute on a goal by Josh LeFevre, but Kevin Mollison responded a minute later with an assist from Rent.

BRUNSWICK 4, CAMDEN HILLS 0: The Dragons (6-4-2) took the lead on an own goal 10 minutes into the game and pushed on to a win against Camden Hills (5-7) in Brunswick.

Josh Musica increased the lead to 2-0 before the half. Luke Cheseldine and Everett Horch added second-half goals.

KENNEBUNK 3, MASSABESIC 1: Tristan Wirth scored three times in the first half, and the Rams (6-6-1) cruised past the Mustangs (2-9-1) in Waterboro.

Cody Wilkins scored with 27:22 remaining for Massabesic.

GREELY 6, LAKE REGION 2: Pietro Ambrosini scored two goals for the Rangers (6-4-2) during a victory over Lake Region (0-11-1) in Cumberland.

Andy Moore led off the scoring four minutes into the match for Greely. Silas Cunningham, Chase Cornwall, Lucas Goettel and Ambrosini added goals for a 5-2 lead at the break.

Hayden Tremblay and Lucien Wallace scored for the Lakers.

GARDINER 4, OCEANSIDE 1: Casey Bourque scored three goals and added an assist to lead the host the Tigers over the Mariners.

Jackson Tweedy also scored for Gardiner (7-3-1). Igli Bixhku scored for Oceanside (0-12).

LINCOLN ACADEMY 3, LEAVITT 2: Jorge Pulido-Hernandez scored the winner with two minutes remaining as the Eagles (6-6-1) rallied from a 2-1 second-half deficit to beat the Hornets (3-5-4) in Turner.

Leavitt took a 2-1 lead when Trevor Gaudin scored with 22 minutes left, but Gus Hunt answered for Lincoln Academy less than a minute later.

MARSHWOOD 3, WESTBROOK 1: Sam Fitzgerald and Aidan Knowles each scored in the first half, and the Hawk (7-4-2) held on to beat the Blue Blazes (2-9) in South Berwick.

Westbrook cut into the lead when Mohammed Mohammed scored 16 minutes into the second half, but Marshwood made it 3-1 on a goal from Malcolm Connell.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 7, BUCKFIELD 0: Alasdair Swett and Stefan Kulhanek each scored two goals for the Panthers (11-2) in a one-sided boys’ soccer win against Buckfield (6-3-1) on Tuesday.

Ryan Baker, Chas Rohde and Cam Goodrich also scored for NYA.

PORTLAND 1, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Henry Westphal scored midway through the first half, Henry Flynn turned aside four shots, and the Bulldogs (5-3-3) edged the Red Riots (7-4) at South Portland.

Westphal picked up a rebound and hit a volley that hooked inside the far post from 25 yards out.

Shippen Savidge stopped nine shots for South Portland.

SCARBOROUGH 2, BONNY EAGLE 1: Liam Bridgham scored with eight seconds left in the second overtime, and the host Red Storm (9-3) slipped past Bonny Eagle (2-6-4).

David Trammell raced onto a throw-in to the corner and sent a cross along the 18. Bridgham one-timed the pass, burying the winner.

David Byrne’s goal gave the Scots a 1-0 lead early in the second half. Danny Travers tied the game for Scarborough with 16:20 left in regulation.

THORNTON ACADEMY 1, CHEVERUS 0: Cam Cote scored off a pass from Rodrigo Sancristobal midway through the first half, and the Trojans (5-6-1) held on to beat the Stags (8-2-1) in Saco.

Travis Snyder made five saves for Thornton. Harrison Bell had five for Cheverus.

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 2: Jack Bouffard collided with the goalie on David Jutrus’ high ball into the box, knocking in the winning shot with 10 minutes left to lift Traip Academy (6-6-1) over the Hawks (5-7) in Hiram.

The Rangers took a 2-0 halftime lead on goals from Alessandro Pulzato and Trey Brown. However, Michael Murphy and Richie Watson rallied Sacopee Valley in the second.

WATERVILLE 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 0: Ben Danner and Adam Livshits scored to lead the Purple Panthers (6-6-1) over Medomak Valley (5-5-2) at Waterville.

WAYNFLETE 4, ST. DOMINIC 0: Askar Houssein and Pat Shaw had a goal and an assist apiece in the first half to help Waynflete (9-0-2) defeat St. Dominic (5-5-3) at Auburn.

Joey Ansel Mullen and Diraige Dahia added second-half goals for the Flyers.

Matthew Gosselin had nine saves for the Saints, while Aidan Carlisle prevented four to earn the win.

