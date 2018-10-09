ORONO — Nina Keur had a pair of goals, one in each half, as 17th-ranked UMaine shut out Dartmouth 4-0 Tuesday in a nonconference field hockey game.

The Black Bears (11-2) they scored three goals in the second half and pulled away from the Big Green (4-6) .

Casey Crowley had a unassisted goal 20 seconds after halftime and Emily Hindle added an unassisted goal in the 47th minute with Keur rounding out the scoring on a Riley Field pass.

Hailey Valerio stopped 16 shots for Dartmouth, and Mia Borley had one save for Maine.

BABSON 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Catherine Gilman and Ashley Tango scored second-half goals as Babson (11-3) pushed away from a 1-1 halftime tie to earn a victory over the Nor’easters (7-7) in Biddeford.

Kersey Boulay converted assists from Marge Gardiner and Brooke Lemerise for a 1-0 UNE lead nine minutes into the game. Tango tied the game 10 minutes later.

Beavers goalie Cassidy Riley did not have a save while letting in the only shot she faced. Liz Sargent stopped five for New England.

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, FRAMINGHAM STATE 0: Samantha Ellis scored three consecutive goals, including a pair in the span of 6:06 in the second half, for the Huskies (6-6, 4-3 Little East) as they blanked the Rams (2-8, 0-8) at Framingham, Massachusetts.

Makala Garvin had a first-half goal for Southern Maine, and Kerigan Demer dished out a pair of assists.

Haley Duggan and Grace Pushor combined to make 10 saves for Framingham State, and Lindsay Pych made two for the Huskies.

BATES 11, UM-FARMINGTON 0: Emma Patterson scored a pair of goals, Grace Fitzgerald had a goal and two assists in pushing the Bobcats (3-6) to a 5-0 halftime lead over Farmington (1-9) in Lewiston.

Bates scored all five goals within a 14:30 span. Bridget Thompson opened the scoring 20:05 into the game, with Taylor Lough capping the scoring 25 seconds before the break.

Bridget Tweedie’s two goals led a six-goal second half, with Isa Garcia-Moreno, Ashton Bayle, Lily Nygren and Riley Burns also scoring.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 1, COLBY 0: Luke Lockwood put away a pass from Ryan Houseman with 12:35 to play in regulation as the Polar Bears (7-3-0, 3-2-0 NESCAC) edged the Mules (5-4-2, 2-3-2) at Waterville.

Chris Kingston stopped eight shots for Bowdoin, and Dan Carlson had four saves for Colby.

HUSSON 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2: Ian Lee fired a shot from the top of the box into the right side of the net, providing the winning margin with 1:19 left in regulation as Husson (5-8-1) topped the Nor’easters (4-9) in Biddeford.

UNE’s Cam Twombly tied the game five minutes earlier.

The Eagles sandwiched goals by Rod Ghanayem and Paxton Oversmith around Tanner Figueiredo’s score for UNE to open a 2-1 halftime lead.

Kyle Townsend made six saves for Husson, and Will Shearon two for the Nor’easters.

Share

< Previous

Next >