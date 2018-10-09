KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kanas City Chiefs placed right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and safety Armani Watts on injured reserve Tuesday and signed outside linebacker Frank Zombo to provide depth at that depleted position.

Duvernay-Tardif broke a bone in his left leg with a few minutes left in Sunday’s 30-14 victory over Jacksonville. Watts had his promising rookie season cut short after hurting his groin in the game.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said Monday that he doesn’t think Duvernay-Tardif’s injury will end his season. They already expect safety Daniel Sorensen to return after landing on IR in training camp, and teams are allowed to designate two players to return.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville signed former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles to help during Leonard Fournette’s absence. The 31-year-old Charles worked out for the team Tuesday and signed a one-year contract in the afternoon.

BRONCOS: Denver linebacker Alexander Johnson has pleaded guilty to simple possession and failure to exercise due care while driving and had a DUI charge against him dismissed.

CHARGERS: Alex Spanos, the son of Greek immigrants who used a self-made fortune from construction and real estate to buy the team in 1984, died Tuesday. He was 95.

After building a nationwide construction empire based in Stockton, his Northern California hometown, Spanos realized a lifelong dream of owning an NFL franchise when he bought controlling interest in the San Diego Chargers from Gene Klein in 1984 for about $50 million.

