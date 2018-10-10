BATH — A Navy destroyer named for a naval aviator who crash-landed his plane to try to save a downed pilot has departed from Bath Iron Works.
The future USS Thomas Hudner headed down the Kennebec River to open ocean on Wednesday.
Hudner, a Korean War veteran who was awarded the Medal of Honor, witnessed the christening of the ship in April 2017 and died months later in his native Massachusetts.
The Navy took delivery of the ship in June, and it will be commissioned into the fleet on Dec. 1 in Boston. The ship’s homeport will be Mayport, Florida.
-
Schools and Education
Even with incentives, Maine school districts struggling to get bus drivers on board
-
Election 2018
House District 42: Portland Republican running for seat in Democratic stronghold 'because someone needs to'
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: As laughable claims go, Collins' talk of fundraising ‘extortion’ takes the cake
-
Business
Maine Technology Institute makes 'seismic shift' in the way it funds innovators
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Strong economy, antics on Kavanaugh may leave 'blue wave' dead in the water