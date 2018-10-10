I read through Sen. Susan Collins’ speech supporting the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanagh. Although I do not always agree with Sen. Collins’ positions on various issues, I have believed – and even more at this point – that Sen. Collins is a person of integrity. Sen. Collins’ speech was brilliant.

She went to great lengths to research, discuss and thoughtfully answer every single question from critics. In fact, her comments were probably deeper and more thorough than her critics could comprehend.

But more than that, she identified what was really going on – another disgusting smear campaign leveled against a good and qualified person that turned this process into a circus. And for that, she has received threats and abusive comments because she took a difficult position that the radical left hates.

The truth of the matter is that the bullies and thugs who continue to threaten violence don’t really care about the truth – just about their agenda.

I thank Sen. Collins for standing up for what’s right.

Dave Earle

Standish

