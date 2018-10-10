Maine State Police said that a 53-year-old man from Lowell died Wednesday morning when his pickup truck went off a remote road in Hancock County and struck several trees before overturning.
Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Gary Haskell sustained severe injuries and died at the scene of the crash on the Morrison Ridge Road in Township 34.
A passenger in Haskell’s GMC Sierra, 47-year-old Pamela Ireland of Lowell, was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
McCausland said that Haskell and Ireland were not wearing seatbelts. Speed and alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash, he said.
Due to the remote location, a team of state troopers, forest rangers, game wardens and firefighters from the towns of Milford and Burlington responded to the crash site.
