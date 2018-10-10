Maine state parks are getting record numbers of campers and visitors this year.

As of Sept. 30, more than 255,500 campers had stayed in state parks, breaking the record of 254,789 set for all 12 months in 2016, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said in a statement Wednesday.

Daily visits to state parks also had surged as of Sept. 30, to 11 percent higher than the same period last year, the department said. Exact totals were not available.

State officials attributed the increases to favorable weather, increased publicity regarding Maine’s outdoor hot spots, and Gov. Paul LePage’s resident fee holiday that started Aug. 11 and ended Sept. 3.

“This is a healthy trend for Maine, and the people and families who are enjoying the Maine outdoors,” Commissioner Walt Whitcomb said in the statement.

The final totals won’t be available until after Dec. 31.

