LONDON — Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be among the pageboys and bridesmaids at the wedding of Princess Eugenie, 28, and liquor company executive Jack Brooksbank on Friday in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

George, 5, and Charlotte, 3, are the older children of Prince William and Kate.

Buckingham Palace said Wednesday that Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice, will be her maid of honor. The best man will be Thomas Brooksbank, the groom’s brother.

