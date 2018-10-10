This TOMATO SOUP WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE DUMPLINGS

From “Soup: The Ultimate Book of Soups and Stews” by Derek Bissonnette.

Yield: 4 servings

2 tablespoons butter

1 onion, chopped

2 pounds tomatoes, chopped

5 cups chicken stock

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons parsley leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish

1/2 teaspoon thyme leaves, chopped

6 tablespoons heavy cream, plus more for garnish

Salt and pepper, to taste

Parmesan cheese, shaved, for garnish

Place the butter in a large saucepan and cook over medium heat until melted.

Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until soft.

Stir in the tomatoes, chicken stock, carrots, parsley, and thyme, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 20 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.

Transfer the soup to a food processor, puree, and then pass through a fine sieve.

Return the soup to the pan and add the cream. Reheat gently, season with salt and pepper, and let simmer while you prepare the Cheddar Cheese Dumplings.

CHEDDAR CHEESE DUMPLINGS

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup buttermilk

3 tablespoons parsley leaves, chopped

Combine the flour, baking powder, and salt in a mixing bowl. Add the cheddar cheese, buttermilk, and parsley, and mix with a fork until a dough forms.

When the dough becomes thick, use your hands and knead it until it is nice and smooth. Add water or flour as necessary.

Drop tablespoon-sized dumplings into the simmering tomato soup.

Once all the dough has been incorporated into the soup, simmer for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and the let stand for a few minutes. Ladle into warm bowls, and garnish with Parmesan, a splash of heavy cream, and additional parsley.

