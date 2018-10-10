AUGUSTA — The son of a man killed in a shootout with police in May 2017 in Belgrade was cleared Wednesday of charges related to that incident.
Scott Bubar, 41, of Brunswick was accused of aggravated attempted murder of a police officer in a shootout with police May 19, 2017, in Belgrade. He also was cleared of a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Justice Michaela Murphy, who presided at the nonjury trial, delivered the verdict in Wednesday morning in a courtroom at the Capital Judicial Center where about 30 people sat on the public benches.
Prosecutors said Bubar aimed and fired a shotgun at Sgt. Jacob Pierce, a deputy with Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, who had taken cover across the road on a neighbor’s property.
Defense attorneys maintained Bubar never shot the pistol or the shotgun, which were both found at the scene near the body of Roger Bubar, 65, in the hallway of the trailer.
In delivering the verdict, Murphy emphasized that Pierce acted properly in returning fire and was focused on protecting the neighbors who lived close by.
Bubar’s attorneys are Scott Hess and Lisa Whitter; prosecutors are Deputy District Attorney Paul Cavanaugh and Assistant District Attorney Alisa Ross.
This story will be updated.
