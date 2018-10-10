BOLTON, Mass. — The ‘Super Star’ Constellation got a flat tire Wednesday.

Actually the truck carrying the fuselage from the 1958 TWA airliner got the flat tire while traveling on Interstate 495 near Boston, according to reports.

The fuselage, tail and four engines are heading to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to become a cocktail lounge at the TWA Hotel complex.

It was part of the Lufthansa restoration project at the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport in Auburn.

This story will be updated.

