The Maine Oyster Co., 38 Portland St. in Portland, has announced on its website that the restaurant will hold its grand opening Friday. The farm is located in West Point on the Phippsburg Peninsula, and the restaurant will serve what it whimsically describes as “farm to slurp certified” oysters. Restaurant hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Oct. 20, the Maine Oyster Co. is sponsoring Harvest on the Harbor’s Maine Oyster Festival at 100 West Commercial St.

SET SALE

All products made by co-ops will be on sale this month at the Portland Food Co-op, 290 Congress St.

The sale is in celebration of Co-op Month, which has been observed nationally since 1964. This year more than 40,000 co-ops and credit unions across the country are participating.

Items on sale will include grocery products from companies such as Organic Valley, Florida Naturals and Cabot Creamery, all of which are cooperatives.

