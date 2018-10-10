WATERVILLE — Emergency responders were attending to two people who reportedly fell off building scaffolding on a roof Wednesday morning.
The report came in shortly after 9 a.m. from a house on Brook Street.
At the scene, two people could be seen on stretchers, surrounded by emergency officials.
This story will be updated.
