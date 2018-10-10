Indianapolis Colts right guard Matt Slauson, who started each of Indy’s first five games, will miss the rest of the season after breaking two vertebrae against New England.

Slauson told the Indianapolis Star’s Zak Keefer that he played nearly the entire second half against the Patriots with two broken vertebrae in his spine. He acknowledged that he was a play away from paralysis. He just didn’t know it at the time.

“I felt like if I could stand, I could play,” he said. It was only afterward when he realized how close he came to a life-altering injury. “I had no idea how close I was to changing my family’s life.

“It does me no good to wrestle over (what could have happened), but I’ll be honest, it’s really hard not to think about it.”

LIONS: Detroit acquired cornerback Lenzy Pipkins via waivers from Indianapolis and released linebacker Marquis Flowers.

Flowers, a former Patriot, has played in all five of Detroit’s games this season. The Lions have an open date this week.

