HOCKEY

The Boston Bruins moved up the start time of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings to 3 p.m. to avoid a conflict with the Red Sox playoff game.

The hockey game had been a 7 p.m. start. Game 1 of the AL Championship Series between the Red Sox and Houston Astros is scheduled to start at 8:09 p.m.

• Jakub Voracek had two goals and three assists as the Philadelphia Flyers topped the visiting Ottawa Senators, 7-4.

Scott Laughton also had two goals for the Flyers. Brady Tkachuk scored twice for Ottawa.

• Alex Ovechkin scored two goals as the Washington Capitals beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 5-2.

SOCCER

RUSSIA: Police detained two Russian soccer players accused of beating a government official at a Moscow cafe, an attack that has attracted nationwide attention.

Zenit St. Petersburg striker Alexander Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev have been accused of beating an official from the Russian Ministry for Industry and Trade who rebuked them for behaving improperly.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus will end their working relationship – the longest pairing of a driver and crew chief in present day NASCAR – after this season in a shakeup at Hendrick Motorsports.

Knaus and Johnson have been together 17 seasons, since Johnson’s 2002 rookie year. The duo won seven Cup titles together and made NASCAR’s version of the playoffs in all 15 years.

GOLF

PGA: The PGA Championship will remain with CBS Sports and pick up a powerful partner in ESPN for weekday rounds. That’s part of an 11-year agreement in which the networks will combine to deliver 175 hours of coverage across broadcast, cable and digital platforms.

HALL OF FAME: Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen and three-time major champion Jan Stephenson are among five people selected for induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

A 16-member panel of mostly golf administrators also selected retired Augusta National chairman Billy Payne, LPGA charter member and renowned teacher Peggy Kirk Bell and Dennis Walters, who has been inspiring golfers through clinics despite being paralyzed from the chest down since he was 24.

TENNIS

SHANGHAI MASTERS: Roger Federer had to overcome a second-set stutter to advance, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round.

OUTDOORS

CAMPING: Maine state park campgrounds set an attendance record this year.

Through September, 255,553 campers stayed at one of Maine’s 12 state park campgrounds, breaking the previous record of 254,789 set in 2016.

The number of campers at Maine state parks is 11 percent higher than last year, when 243,649 stayed at state parks. The 2018 total won’t be complete until Dec. 11.

Share

< Previous

Next >