As a public health professional, I’m prevention-oriented, and I know Janet Mills is as well. Prevention saves money and will be best served by strengthening Maine’s economy so everyone who wants a job can get one, working to ensure access to health care for all Mainers, strengthening Maine schools so that every child gets an education and preserving our wonderful environment. Those are goals of Janet Mills.
In Democrat Janet Mills, we have a candidate for governor who understands exactly what Maine needs – exciting new ideas and a record of showing she knows how to implement them.
Mills has a track record of successes. She doesn’t just say she’ll “work across the aisle” – she has a track record of doing it. She doesn’t just say she’ll get needed resources for the implementation of MaineCare – she does it.
She’s not just bombast and bumper stickers. I urge support of Janet Mills.
Lani Graham
Freeport
