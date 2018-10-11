I am writing today to encourage you to join me in supporting Democrat Janet Mills as the next governor of the state of Maine.

Janet will fight to ensure that every person in our state has access to affordable, high-quality health care. Janet’s personal experience in caring for her husband after a debilitating stroke gives her insight into the complex and confusing health care system that Maine families face every day. Now she is determined to make sure every single Mainer has access to affordable, high-quality health care.

For too long, Maine has left billions of federal dollars on the table that could provide health care to our fellow Mainers. States that have expanded Medicaid have seen lower health care costs, healthier citizens, more stable hospital systems and stronger economic growth.

Maine voters have endorsed the expansion of Medicaid in our state, and Janet will insist on Medicaid expansion as one of her first priorities. It’s time to elect a governor who will respect Maine voters.

Anne Cunningham

Cumberland

