I am writing today to encourage you to join me in supporting Democrat Janet Mills as the next governor of the state of Maine.
Janet will fight to ensure that every person in our state has access to affordable, high-quality health care. Janet’s personal experience in caring for her husband after a debilitating stroke gives her insight into the complex and confusing health care system that Maine families face every day. Now she is determined to make sure every single Mainer has access to affordable, high-quality health care.
For too long, Maine has left billions of federal dollars on the table that could provide health care to our fellow Mainers. States that have expanded Medicaid have seen lower health care costs, healthier citizens, more stable hospital systems and stronger economic growth.
Maine voters have endorsed the expansion of Medicaid in our state, and Janet will insist on Medicaid expansion as one of her first priorities. It’s time to elect a governor who will respect Maine voters.
Anne Cunningham
Cumberland
-
Schools and Education
Even with incentives, Maine school districts struggling to get bus drivers on board
-
Election 2018
House District 42: Portland Republican running for seat in Democratic stronghold 'because someone needs to'
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: As laughable claims go, Collins' talk of fundraising ‘extortion’ takes the cake
-
Business
Maine Technology Institute makes 'seismic shift' in the way it funds innovators
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Strong economy, antics on Kavanaugh may leave 'blue wave' dead in the water