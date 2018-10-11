Thanks to public programs, I had help in the home for 23 years caring for my daughter, diagnosed with Rett syndrome, which took away the use of her hands, coordination and speech. Lots of Maine families struggling to care for elderly or disabled relatives don’t have access to this kind of public support, leaving them physically and financially exhausted.
That’s why I support Question 1, the universal home care initiative. It would ensure quality home care for all who need it, regardless of ability to pay. It would be funded by a relatively small tax exclusively on individual incomes over $128,400.
Now that I’m a home care provider for other disabled kids, I see how overwhelming the need is for the services Question 1 would provide. All Maine families deserve the kind of help I received caring for our loved ones. Please vote “yes” on Question 1 this November.
Rhonda Cassidy
Falmouth
