A Maine lawyer and judge has been confirmed as a justice on the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine.

Lance Walker was unanimously approved to his new post by the U.S. Senate, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King said in a news release Thursday.

Judge Lance Walker

Walker has been a justice on the Maine Superior Court in Portland since 2015. Before that, he was a district court judge in Maine and a partner at the Norman, Hanson and DeTroy law firm in Portland.

Walker grew up in Dover-Foxcroft and attended the University of Maine and University of Maine Law School. He lives in Falmouth with his wife and two daughters.

“During his nearly two decades of experience as both an attorney in private practice and as a judge in Maine’s judicial system, Justice Walker has demonstrated that he has the intelligence, temperament, and integrity required for this important position,” King and Collins said in a joint statement.

Walker will be assigned to the federal District Court in Bangor.

