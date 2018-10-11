Golden State Coach Steve Kerr is a happy man these days.

He’s got a new contract. He’s got his son Nick, who was helping out in San Antonio, working in the Warriors’ video room now. He’s leading a team that has won three of the last four NBA championships and is the overwhelming favorite to win it again this season.

Staying happy will be the challenge for Kerr and the Warriors this season, when Western Conference rivals resume their attempts to take down the champs.

“Our place in the history of the league is pretty secure,” Kerr said. “I don’t think our guys should feel a ton of pressure. I think they should feel the importance of trying to do it again, because this may be the last time we have this current iteration of the Warriors, just given all the free agents and the money crunch, and everything else.”

LeBron James took his talents to Los Angeles, signing with the Lakers and moving out of the East for the first time. Houston had the NBA’s best regular-season record a year ago and has the reigning MVP, James Harden. Utah has a budding star in Donovan Mitchell, and got the league’s attention with its playoff run last season.

But in the West, until further notice, it’s still the Warriors, then everybody else.

“It’s a marathon,” Stephen Curry of the Warriors said. “There’s a lot of time between now and April, and May and June, but if we go about it the right way to start the season, it can feed on itself in terms of the expectation we have night in, night out.”

A look at the West, in predicted order of finish:

PLAYOFF BOUND

1. Golden State: The Warriors are aiming for their third consecutive NBA championship, something only the Lakers, Celtics and Bulls have done.

2. Utah: Donovan Mitchell is a legitimate star, Coach Quin Snyder has been underrated for far too long, and the Jazz went 29-6 to finish last season.

3. Houston: The Rockets have the MVP in James Harden, a leader in Chris Paul and added Carmelo Anthony, but expecting another 67-15 season is a lot.

4. L.A. Lakers: LeBron James is still the best player in the game and shows no signs of slowing, so doubting his chances seems less than brilliant.

5. Oklahoma City: This is a sign of how loaded the West remains: The Thunder are really good, and that won’t assure them home-court for Round 1.

6. Denver: Losing Game 82 last season to Minnesota to miss the playoffs should serve as a massive motivator.

7. New Orleans: DeMarcus Cousins is gone, Rajon Rondo is gone, but Anthony Davis is still there and that should be enough for a Pelicans playoff run.

8. San Antonio: Dejounte Murray’s ACL tear is a disaster, but any team with LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and Gregg Popovich still has a lot.

IN THE MIX

9. Portland: The West’s No. 3 seed last season, the Blazers were only three games ahead of No. 9 and will face serious competition in a very loaded West.

10. Dallas: Luka Doncic is NBA-ready, DeAndre Jordan will make the Mavs better and Dirk Nowitzki deserves to see his franchise trending up again.

11. L.A. Clippers: A possible transitional year for the Clippers, who should be major players in free agency next summer and could add a lottery pick.

FACING LONG ODDS

12. Minnesota: The Jimmy Butler debacle shows big changes in direction probably will happen, and sooner rather than later.

13. Phoenix: Devin Booker got his max deal and the Suns got the No. 1 pick, Deandre Ayton, but firing GM Ryan McDonough so close to the season was odd.

14. Memphis: Mike Conley and Marc Gasol are savvy vets, but they are going to need a lot of help if Memphis is going to seriously improve this season.

15. Sacramento: The Kings had a league-high 44 games last season where they didn’t score 100 points, and a very young team might not change that much.

