NEW YORK — Ryan Coogler will write and direct the sequel to “Black Panther.”

A person close to the production confirmed Coogler’s return to the Marvel franchise Thursday. The Hollywood Reporter first reported Coogler’s widely expected involvement in the “Black Panther” sequel.

Neither a start date nor a release date has yet been announced.

“Black Panther” earlier this year grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

