Maine drug agents arrested a South Portland man on outstanding drug trafficking warrants Wednesday and seized more than a pound of cocaine and stolen handguns from his apartment in the city.

Khang Tran, 25, was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Main Street in South Portland on outstanding warrants for trafficking in crack cocaine, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Scott Pelletier said in a news release.

Drug agents seized about 16 grams of powder cocaine and $3,560 in suspected drug proceeds from Tran during his arrest, Pelletier said. Following the arrest, agents searched Tran’s Lincoln Street apartment and found 1.5 pounds of powder cocaine with a street value of $50,000 and three loaded hand guns, Pelletier said. Two of the guns were reported stolen from Portland and Scarborough.

Tran was being held at Cumberland County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Peter McGuire can be contacted at 791-6325 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @PeteL_McGuire

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: