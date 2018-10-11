LOWELL, Mass. — Mikayla Morin scored on a header from Emelie Andersen in the 34th minute on Thursday night as UMaine shut out UMass-Lowell 1-0 in women’s soccer.

Annalena Kriebisch finished with five saves for the Black Bears (6-7-1, 2-4 America East) against the River Hawks (4-7-4, 2-2-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

BATES 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Taylor Lough scored 5:10 into the game from Emma Patterson and the Bobcats (5-6) rolled to a win over the Huskies (6-7) in a nonconference game at Lewiston.

Patterson made it 2-0 seven minutes later when she scored from Riley Burns.

Grace Fitzgerald, Bridget Tweedie and Bridget Thompson each scored second-half goals for Bates.

Lindsay Pych finished with three saves for Southern Maine.

FOOTBALL

DUKE: Linebacker Koby Quansah is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his left foot.

Team spokesman Art Chase said Quansah had surgery Thursday to repair his fractured fifth metatarsal.

Quansah has 14 tackles in five games with nine coming in the opener against Army. The junior has made four career starts.

Duke (4-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) visits Georgia Tech (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday.

NEBRASKA: Coach Scott Frost says the transfer by three of his former players to Oregon State has grabbed his attention.

Linebacker Avery Roberts, quarterback Tristan Gebbia and receiver Tyjon Lindsey all left for Oregon State. Frost earlier this month listed Oregon State as one of the schools Greg Bell couldn’t transfer to as a condition of granting the running back’s scholarship release.

It’s against NCAA rules for representatives of a school to contact a player from another school about transferring. Frost says he has “no doubt” the Husker transfers were in touch with Oregon State contacts.

INDIANA: Running back Morgan Ellison may have played his last down at Indiana after a university panel determined he sexually assaulted a female student.

A person with knowledge of the accusations confirmed the panel’s decision to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Ellison has not been charged with a crime and it was not immediately known whether he has an attorney.

Share

< Previous

Next >