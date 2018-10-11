YARMOUTH — Ben Adey scored the tying goal with 22 minutes left in regulation Thursday night as Waynflete earned a 1-1 tie against Yarmouth in a game between undefeated Western Maine Conference boys’ soccer teams.

Yarmouth (12-0-2) took a 1-0 lead with 12 seconds left in the first half when Eric LaBrie scored from Jack Jones.

Luca Antolini and Aidan Carlisle combined for six saves for Waynflete (10-0-3).

Aaron Belesca and Spencer King combined for three for Yarmouth.

FALMOUTH 5, BIDDEFORD 0: Sam Manganello had a goal and two assists to lead the Yachtsmen (10-2-1) over the Tigers (0-12-1) at Falmouth.

Gus Ford opened the scoring in the third minute on a pass from Manganello, and Rion Dos Santos added a score with eight minutes left in the half.

Josh LeFevre, Nik Hester and Manganello added second-half goals. Jackson Quinn recorded two saves in the shutout.

Joshua Nagle stopped eight shots for Biddeford.

GORHAM 1, CHEVERUS 1: The visiting Rams (12-0-1) and Stags (8-2-2) traded goals in the second half at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

James Shimanksy scored from Jack Mullen with 12:30 left for Cheverus. Javin Stickney headed in a corner kick from Brady King about three minutes later.

Harrison Bell made seven saves, including a stop of a breakaway late in regulation for the Stags. Trevor Gray, who made a reflex save in the final seconds of regulation, finished with two saves for Rams.

VOLLEYBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Laura Fortier had eight kills and four aces as the Trojans (6-7) swept the Scots (3-11) at Saco.

Olivia Howe added 20 assists and seven aces for Thornton, which won 25-15, 25-11, 25-21.

YARMOUTH 3, WINDHAM 0: Dominique Moran had 21 assists and six aces to lead the Clippers (10-2) to a 25-5, 25-12, 25-14 victory over the Eagles (8-6) at Windham.

Evelyn Lukis added 11 kills for Yarmouth.

Julia Hills recorded eight digs and Danielle Hall added five assists for Windham.

CHEVERUS 3, CONY 0: Liza Rogers had nine aces and 11 kills, and Mary Jerome added six aces and nine kills as the Stags (7-6) swept the Rams (2-10) at Portland.

Emma White added six kills for Cheverus, which won 25-19, 25-8, 25-16.

Abigail Black and Emma Levesque each finished with three kills for Cony.

PORTLAND 3, MASSABESIC 0: Iliyana Hunter had eight digs and Jill Joyce added six kills as the Bulldogs (2-10) swept the Mustangs (0-13) in straight sets at Portland.

Reagan Brown added four kills for Portland, which won 25-15, 25-17, 25-7.

Andrea LaRiviere had 10 digs for Massabesic.

