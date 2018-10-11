CHICAGO — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Chicago Cubs have fired hitting coach Chili Davis after one season.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the move has not been announced.

Chicago won 95 games in a franchise-record fourth straight playoff season, but its offense was inconsistent.

The Cubs finished fourth in the National League in scoring but managed one or zero runs in 39 regular-season games. They scored just two runs over 22 innings in losing the NL Central tiebreaker game against Milwaukee and the NL wild-card game to Colorado.

Davis was hired last October to replace John Mallee as part of a shake-up to Manager Joe Maddon’s staff. Davis spent the previous six seasons as a hitting coach with Oakland and Boston.

GIANTS: Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens has interviewed with the Cincinnati Reds for their open managerial position and also is set to meet with the Minnesota Twins this week for the job that opened when Paul Molitor was fired.

Meulens was in Minneapolis on Thursday and scheduled to interview with the Twins through Friday after traveling from Cincinnati. He met with the Reds, who fired Bryan Price after a 3-15 start.

A former hitting coach with the Giants when they won World Series titles in 2010, ’12 and ’14, Meulens became bench coach this past season and Bruce Bochy’s right-hand man in his ninth season with the club.

Meulens, 51, was a finalist for the Yankees’ managerial position last year that went to Aaron Boone.

Meulens – nicknamed “Bam Bam” – guided the Netherlands to the 2013 World Baseball Classic semifinal and a loss to eventual champion Dominican Republic, then managed the Dutch again in the 2017 WBC.

CARDINALS: The Cardinals agreed to a one-year deal with veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright.

