BASKETBALL

The Maine Red Claws sent the returning player rights for forward Anthony Bennett, the first selection in the 2013 NBA draft, to the Agua Caliente Clippers on Thursday for the rights to James McAdoo and a third-round pick in next weekend’s G League draft.

McAdoo, 25, is a second cousin of Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. Both played at the University of North Carolina. A 6-foot-9 power forward, James McAdoo won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors and signed a two-way contract last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, spending much of the season in the G League with the Delaware 87ers. He is under contract with a top-division team in Italy for the 2018-19 season.

NBA: Tex Winter, the innovative “Triangle Offense” pioneer who assisted Phil Jackson on championship teams with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, died in Manhattan, Kansas. He was 96.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Maine Mariners completed their second trade in three days and also welcomed three players on loan from the Montreal Canadiens.

Defenseman Chris Leone, acquired Tuesday in a trade with Cincinnati, was sent to the South Carolina Stingrays for forward Luke Stork.

Montreal, which has no ECHL affiliate, sent forwards Morgan Adams-Moisan and Antoine Waked, and defenseman Ryan Culkin from its American Hockey League affiliate in Laval to the Mariners, who now have 23 players.

GOLF

PGA: Justin Thomas birdied four of his last five holes for a 6-under 66 and was three strokes behind Bronson Burgoon, the first-round leader and a fellow American, at the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Burgoon’s 63 gave him a one-stroke lead over Austin Cook. Two other Americans, Scott Piercy and Billy Horschel, and C.T. Pan of Taiwan were another stroke back after 65s.

EUROPEAN: Eddie Pepperell recorded a hole-in-one on the way to claiming a share of the lead on 5-under 67 after the first round of the British Masters at Walton Heath, England, while tournament host Justin Rose struggled to a 74.

TENNIS

SHANGHAI MASTERS: Top-seeded Roger Federer was stretched to three sets for a second consecutive match to reach the quarterfinals but said that he was content with how he’s playing.

Federer defeated Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, a day after being taken the distance by Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Carlos Bacca, Radamel Falcao and Miguel Borja scored second-half goals to lead Colombia over the United States 4-2 at Tampa, Florida, in an exhibition that marked the return of the American captain, Michael Bradley, to the national team following a one-year absence.

Share

< Previous

Next >