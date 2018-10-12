FREEPORT — Sam Tourigny scored the go-ahead goal with 12 minutes remaining and Freeport held on for a 2-1 victory over Cape Elizabeth in a boys’ soccer game Friday.

Killian Lathrop gathered a loose ball in the penalty area and put in an unassisted goal for Cape Elizabeth (5-4-3) midway through the second half to open the scoring.

Gabe Wagner put in a header off a Will Winter corner just minutes later for Freeport (9-3-2).

Atticus Patrick made eight saves for the Falcons. Harry Baker had 10 saves for the Capers.

PORTLAND 6, SCARBOROUGH 1: The Bulldogs (6-3-3) got goals from six players as they defeated the Red Storm (9-4) in Portland.

Gabriel Panzo, Keto Tchiputo and Alex Millones each scored to send Portland into the half up 3-0. Anselmo Tela, Eric-Jeremie Mukwa and Gracien Mukwa added second-half goals.

Ryan Stimson scored in the second half for Scarborough, and Nathan Taggart stopped eight shots.

LEWISTON 2, BRUNSWICK 1: Cooper Millett collected his rebound and buried a shot from 5 yards with 15 minutes remaining, giving Lewiston (11-0-2) the edge over host Brunswick (6-5-2).

The Dragons’ Luke Cheseldine opened the scoring in the first half.

Ahmed Safi Abadir, who assisted on Millett’s winner, tied the game early in the second half with a waist-high drive.

Dido Lumu stopped three shots for Lewiston. Jack McDiarmid made 12 saves for Brunswick.

DEERING 1, WESTBROOK 1: Sebri Ahamed scored for the Blue Blazes (2-9-1) and Mohamed Abdurahman for Deering (4-7-1) in a tie at Westbrook.

Westbrook goalie Jakob Lynham and Rams keeper Max Morrione each had eight saves.

OAK HILL 2, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Caleb Leighton and Riley Worth scored first-half goals and Oak Hill (8-5) held on to beat Spruce Mountain (2-11) at Jay.

Cole Whitten stopped three shots for the shutout. Jacob Bryant made 12 saves for Spruce Mountain.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 3, WATERVILLE 1: Garrett Keezer, Liam Perfetto and Dominic Denico each had a goal for Erskine (5-6-3) and David McGraw made five saves in a win at South China.

Ben Danner scored for Waterville (6-7-1) and Ethan Nurick made 10 saves.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 3, HALL-DALE 0: Cody Michaud scored in the first half, Tommy Neal and Nate Ashton added second-half goals, and the Mustangs (10-2) beat the Bulldogs (12-1) at Farmingdale.

Share

< Previous

Next >